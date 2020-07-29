Traffic stop leads police to meth lab in Johnstown, 2 arrested

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two have been arrested in Johnstown after a traffic stop ended up leading police to an active meth lab in the basement of the car owner’s house.

Police report that they stopped 41-year-old William Meyers for a standard traffic stop in the Kernville section of Johnstown just after midnight on July 29. Meyers didn’t have a valid driver’s license and records showed the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend, Stephanie Collier, 34.

Meyers was found to be on state parole and had several warrants for him out of Bedford County and was placed under arrest. Police state they found 20 grams of suspected meth in his possession.

Officers arrived at Collier’s house at 311 Market Street to inform Collier that her vehicle was being towed and that Meyers was arrested. At that time, they report that Collier permission for police to search the house.

During the search, police report that they found an active meth lab in the basement, a handgun, and an AR-15 rifle.

Both Meyers and Collier were charged and taken to Cambria County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.