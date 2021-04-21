Funding granted for traffic improvements, skate park in Centre County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly $1.8 million in state funding has been granted to Patton Township and State College Borough for community investments: traffic and pedestrian safety and a skate park.

State Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) said the funds came from the Commonwealth Financing Authority and $1,541,992 of the funds will be used to expand an intersection along North Atherton and Woodycrest Street in Patton Township. They will also replace traffic signals. add new sidewalks and create/lengthen turning lanes in the area.

The remaining $250,000 will be used for the construction of a skate park in State College. The park will be a public access concrete skate park for bikes, scooters and skateboarders, according to Conklin’s office.

“These worthwhile investments will ensure better traffic flow and pedestrian safety in an already-busy area of the district, and also provide an enjoyable recreational opportunity for residents and visitors,” Conklin said. “I look forward to seeing both of these projects moving forward very soon.”