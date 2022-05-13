BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that traffic patterns will change on Interstate 70 and Route 30 starting on May 16 in East Providence Township, Bedford County.

Traffic will be detoured using Route 30 to Route 2035 (South Breezewood Road), to the South Breezewood on-ramp and back to Route 70. Work is expected to last until May 20. Lane closures on I-70 and Route 30 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the eastbound lanes of I-70 will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All work on this $19.4 million project is expected to be completed by June 2023