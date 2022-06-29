CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A concrete pour will likely be causing State College drivers some traffic delays as well as a noise disturbance for Thursday.

According to Ferguson Township officials, drivers should make plans accordingly as Poole Anderson will be doing the concrete pour at 914 West College Avenue from 3 a.m. to 7p.m. Because of the work going on during those hours, Residents were notified ahead of time by Poole Anderson of possible noise disturbances that may happen.

About 45 or more heavy construction vehicles and concrete pumps will be coming-and-going from the work site. Officials said that traffic delays will likely happen at the intersection of West College Avenue and South Buckhout Street. Due to this is the one of the busiest intersection in Ferguson Township, the work is being done in the early morning hours in order to try not to impact traffic too much.

Lower temperatures during the night and early morning also create safer working conditions for construction site workers, and helps prevent heat-related illness and injury.