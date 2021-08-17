Traffic delays expected in Elk County from box culvert project

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers may face travel delays in Elk County on Aug. 19 due to the box culvert project on Route 949.

Pre-cast sections of the box culvert will be transported to Route 949, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Four sections will travel through Ridgway, which will impact Route 219 northbound, Route 948 northbound and Route 949 southbound.

Ten sections will travel through Route 28 in Jefferson County, Route 1027 (Egypt Road) in Jefferson County, Route 4005 (Richardsville Road) in Jefferson County, and Route 949 northbound in Jefferson and Elk counties.

Any drivers on these routes should expect significant travel delays, according to PennDOT.

This overall project costs $1.1 million, which will replace an existing steel arch bridge approximately six miles west of Portland Mills.