CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) provided an update on its local interchange route 26 project in Centre County.

The work zone is along I-80 near the Bellefonte 161 interchange. Drivers can expect to see some lanes close during daylight hours on I-80 eastbound and westbound.

The contractor is expected to implement a closure of the crossover lane at mile marker 162 during daylight hours on Monday, May 23. All traffic will be shifted onto the right shoulder of mainline I-80 eastbound while the closures are in place.

PennDOT says to expect some travel delays.