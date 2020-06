ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A heads up for drivers in Altoona: There’s going to be some delays around the high school for the next few months.

Starting today, traffic will be limited on 14th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues.

Crews will be demolishing the crossing bridge between the high school’s “B” building and the field-house.

The closure is expected to last until mid-August.