Traffic changes at Altoona High School in place Wednesday morning

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School district is alerting people of change to traffic around the high school and JR. high school on Wednesday morning, January 15th.

Traffic pattern changes are set to begin at 7 a.m.

13th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue will be CLOSED to all traffic.

Temporary traffic adjustments will occur on 6th and 7th Avenues between 13th and 15th Street

They advise that all drivers take extra precautions in the area and to expect delays.

Parents are reminded that student drop-off/pick-up is along 4th Avenue between 13th and 14th Street. Access to 14th and 15th Street between 4th and 5th Avenue will NOT be permitted.