Traffic changes announced for PSU move-in for spring semester

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University plans to implement parking adjustments in anticipation of students arriving back on campus for the spring semester from Feb. 9-14.

STUDENT PARKING LOT CLOSURES

All core student resident parking lots — Lot 22 (Eastview Terrace), Lot 42 (Nittany Apartments), Lot 81 (South/Pollock Halls) and Lot 82 (East Halls) — will be posted “No Overnight Parking” by University Police. These areas will be regulated for unloading only, and all vehicles must be removed by Monday night, Feb. 8.

Student permit holders for these areas must park their vehicles in Jordan East or Stadium West during the move-in period but may return to their assigned parking areas beginning at noon on Sunday, Feb. 14.

FACULTY/STAFF PARKING LOT CLOSURES

The following faculty/staff parking areas will be reserved for student arrival unloading only from Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 14:

BROWN E — permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

GREEN C — permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

GREEN N — permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

ORANGE B (SOFTBALL) — permit holders must park at other Orange lots (except Orange A Katz), Jordan East or Stadium West.

YELLOW J — permit holders must park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

YELLOW T — permit holders must be park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West.

In addition to the above-mentioned lot closures, note the following impacts to the East Parking Deck during student arrival:

YELLOW D (EAST DECK):

Level 1 will be reserved for student arrival unloading only.

With heavy traffic expected near East Deck, there may be times when the section of Bigler Road located between Curtin Road and Park Avenue is restricted to northbound traffic only.

Yellow D permit holders are encouraged to park at Jordan East or Stadium West.

Hourly visitor parking will be limited.

University department vehicles also must be removed from the restricted areas listed above during the student arrival period.

CAMPUS TRANSIT

Anyone parking in alternative spaces can use the CATA Blue Loop, CATA Red Link or the campus shuttle via College Avenue. The white loop and green link are not in service. Full service will not start until Feb. 15, but the white loop service will not be available this semester.