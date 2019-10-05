Traffic and parking Penn State’s Homecoming parade

Pink parking at the East Hub in Nittany parking decks on campus is open for a dollar an hour.

There are some free options too…

“They can park at no charge in Jordan East and Stadium West,” Jason Thomas, Special Projects Coordinator for Penn State Transportation Services, said. “CATA provides transportation at no charge that they can take from a stop at Curtain Road to the downtown area or other stops around campus.”

On top of free rides from CATA bus, you can take a free campus transit shuttle from Jordan East or Stadium West to get to the parade.

The parade starts at 6, so anyone planning on watching the parade from one of the routes is encouraged to get there before 5:30.