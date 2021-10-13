Traditional Johnstown Halloween Parade returns in 2021

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After almost being canceled, the traditional Johnstown Halloween Parade is back for 2021 following last year’s “Reverse Halloween Parade.“

This year, the parade will follow its normal route starting at Point Stadium and traveling down Main Street Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. as opposed to last year’s change of plans due to COVID-19.

The 2020 Halloween Parade took place at the Johnstown Galleria with floats, marching bands, majorettes, dance teams and other non-profit groups that remained stationary while the spectators followed the parade route in their cars – naming it the “Reverse Parade.”

Forever Media, who traditionally sponsors the parade, was unable to do so this year, thus leading Johnstown to believe the event wouldn’t take place. Thankfully, the community came together to make it happen.

“Many in the community had reached out to various organizations in Johnstown, wondering about the status of the Halloween parade and sad that it was not going to take place,” Amy Bradley, president/CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber, said. “A number of individuals and organizations felt like this was a really beloved and important Johnstown tradition and that we would like to keep it going.”

Bradley said that since it was announced, there has been lots of great feedback and people are excited to have the parade set to take place.

“From a Chamber standpoint, I also know it is a benefit to our business community to have people;e enjoying another great evening downtown,” she said. “I do have to say, there are a bunch of cool fall/Halloween activities taking place this year – we are fortunate to have so much to do.”

It’s reported this year’s parade will be limited to 40 entries, so any organizations or groups that are interested should reach out right away to sign up.

To register, groups can email Jennifer Fisher at jfisher@crchamber.com.