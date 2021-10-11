Tractor-trailer closes part of River Road in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — River Road in Clearfield is closed Monday afternoon due to a stuck tractor-trailer, according to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company.
The fire company said the truck attempted to turn around before hitting the train bridge, but got stuck after leaving the road. The entire roadway will be closed until it can be towed.
- Straub Brewery to hold tastings during Oktoberfest in Dubois
- 2,872 new COVID-19 cases reported, 69.7% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 11
- Appeals court throws out life term in 2004 newborn’s death
- Twitter now allows you to ‘remove followers’
- Man killed after attempting to run over troopers during I-80 standoff
Travelers are asked to avoid the area. For updates on the road closing, visit 511PA.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.