Tractor-trailer closes part of River Road in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — River Road in Clearfield is closed Monday afternoon due to a stuck tractor-trailer, according to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire company said the truck attempted to turn around before hitting the train bridge, but got stuck after leaving the road. The entire roadway will be closed until it can be towed.

A tractor-trailer blocks off River Road in Clearfield

A tractor-trailer blocks off River Road in Clearfield

Travelers are asked to avoid the area. For updates on the road closing, visit 511PA.