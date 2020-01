CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A tractor-trailer fire has caused I-80 westbound between the Clearfield and Penfield exits to be restricted to one lane.

The fire originally caused both lanes to be closed. Officials show on twitter and 511PA that the road is now only down to one lane. The right lane is closed and the left lane is open.

There’s no report on injuries at the current time.

You are asked to use caution if you are traveling in the area.