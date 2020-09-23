Tractor-trailer driver charged after hit and run incident

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged with a hit and run on Tuesday after he reportedly struck a parked car and drove away.

Lawrence Township Police responded to the scene of the incident where it was reported that a blue in color tractor-trailer with a white box trailer fled the area after hitting a 2011 Suzuki Kizashi parked in a gravel parking area near Cresswood Drive.

The tractor-trailer and driver were later located at Falls Creek Snappys by Sandy Township Police. 49-year-old Ridwan Shakur was charged by Lawrence Township Police with a hit and run, failing to notify police of an accident, and other traffic-related offenses.