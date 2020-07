EVERETT, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police and fire crews arrived on the scene in Bedford County after a tractor-trailer crashed into a home.

The accident happened Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. on West Main Street in Everett.

WTAJ confirmed a tractor-trailer drove into the home, with police and the Everett Fire Department arriving on scene soon after.

Minor injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.

This scene is still under investigation.