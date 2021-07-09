Tractor trailer crashes, catches fire on PA turnpike in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A tractor trailer crashed and caught fire last night on the PA turnpike in Bedford, causing traffic delays.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at mile marker 146 westbound, according to 511PA. Soon after the crash, firefighters were called to put out flames that broke out.

No injuries were reported, and traffic has since been cleared on both sides, according to Bedford County police dispatch.