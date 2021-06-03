Tractor-trailer crash takes out power in Blair County town

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A tractor-trailer crash in Blair County took out a utility pole, leaving a number of residents without power in the area.

State police report the tractor-trailer crashed on Route 350/Tyrone Pike in Bald Eagle on the Blair County side of the route Thursday morning. Minor injuries were reported and there is currently a lane restriction for those traveling, according to 511pa.

According to neighbors, and the Penelec outage map, various residents have lost power. Penelec shows that they estimate it to be restored by about 12:30 p.m.



