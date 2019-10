CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Emergency crews have responded to a crash that involved two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 Westbound just outside of Clearfield.

Details are limited, but officials have the road down to one lane and traffic is reportedly backed up at least 2 miles.

We’ll continue to update the story as we learn more information.

As of now, there are no reported injuries. You are asked to use caution in the area until crews are able to re-open I80 as normal.