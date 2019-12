PINECROFT, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shortly after 9 a.m. crews responded to a call about a tractor-trailer that turned over on I-99 southbound on the on-ramp at exit 39/Pinecroft.

No injuries have been reported. Crews are working to clean up the scene which left scrap metal from the tractor-trailer all over the highway.

You may want to avoid the area if you are driving while crews work.

We’ll continue to update this information as it becomes available.