BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 56 is closed after a tractor-trailer crash with multiple vehicles happened Monday morning, according to 911 dispatch.

The call came in at 7:46 a.m. and crews were quick to set up detours off of Route 56 between Mountainside Drive and Calvary Hollow Road.

At this time, only one injury was confirmed and that person is being flown to a local medical center.

Motorists can also keep up to date with road closures and delays across the state on 511pa.com.