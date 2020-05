BERLIN, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash with a tractor-trailer Monday morning left one dead and officials investigating what happened.

The crash occurred along Berlin Plan Road near Garrett Shortcut Road just before 9:30 a.m.

According to dispatch, two vehicles were involved, one of which was a tractor-trailer. They confirmed that there was one death at the scene.

State Police are currently investigating the accident.

