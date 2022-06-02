CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A tractor-trailer crash has left a section of Route 322 closed Thursday morning as crews work to clean up the wreck.

According to 511PA, US 322 eastbound between Boalsburg and Potters Mills, specifically between Sharer Road and Laurel Meadow Lane is closed.

A detour is currently in place as crews deal with the wreckage. Details are limited at this time, but photos from the Boalsburg Fire Company appear to show the back axel/tires detached from the tractor-trailer.

Orange Detour:

Go east on Boal Ave (US-322) toward Elks Club Rd / Bear Meadows Rd

Make a sharp left on Elks Club Rd

Turn right on Earlystown Rd (PA-45)

At the traffic light, turn right on Old Fort Rd (PA-144)

Turn left on Savannah Ln

Go back southeast on Savannah Ln

Turn left on Old Fort Rd (PA-144)

Turn left on Upper Georges Valley Rd

Go back south on Upper Georges Valley Rd

Turn left on Old Fort Rd (PA-144)

Continue south on Old Fort Rd (PA-144)

Continue south on Old Fort Rd (PA-144)

Make a sharp right on Old Route 322

As for the closure, the fire company only stated that RT 322 will be closed for an “extended period of time.”

