ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have closed a section of RT 255 in Elk County after a tractor-trailer crashed into a ditch.

According to 511pa.com, both lanes on 255 between Taft Road and Center Street are closed while they continue to clean up the wreck.

You are advised to use a different road if you are traveling in their direction. There is no reported timetable to re-opening both lanes of traffic.

Currently, there are no reported injuries.