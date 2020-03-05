Tractor-trailer crash closes part of I-80 overnight

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Traffic is moving again on I-80 in Centre County.

Parts of the road were closed last night and into this morning after a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes

Two tractor-trailers were involved, one which overturned.

Police say the driver and passenger of that truck were taken to Mount Nittany medical center to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the second truck was un-injured.

The incident happened near Marion Township a couple of miles east of exit 161.