Tractor-trailer crash closed section of I-99 for hours while crews worked

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A tractor-trailer crash in the southbound lanes of I-99 in Blair County left the interstate closed for several hours on Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 at mile marker 29. The driver reportedly left the roadway and tried to correct himself when he began to lose control. The truck then struck the guide rail and tipped over onto its passenger side.

The Allegheny Fire Department extracted the driver at the scene and he was taken to UPMC for suspected minor injuries.

I-99 south was closed between Exit 31 and Exit 28 for several hours while crews removed the truck from the road.