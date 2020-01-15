Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on Route 22 towards Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews have responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Route 22 heading west towards Huntingdon, in the Alexandria area.
It’s reported that crews were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. for a tractor-trailer that crashed with another vehicle.
According to dispatch, there is entrapment and crews are working to help those involved.
There’s currently no word on injuries, but according to officials and 511PA, there is a lane restriction.
You are advised to use caution traveling in the area and should expect possible delays as crews continue to work at the scene of the crash.