Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on Route 22 towards Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews have responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Route 22 heading west towards Huntingdon, in the Alexandria area.

It’s reported that crews were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. for a tractor-trailer that crashed with another vehicle.

According to dispatch, there is entrapment and crews are working to help those involved.

Traffic has slowed and gets to a stop as crews direct drivers around the crash

There’s currently no word on injuries, but according to officials and 511PA, there is a lane restriction.

You are advised to use caution traveling in the area and should expect possible delays as crews continue to work at the scene of the crash.

