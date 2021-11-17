Toys for Tots in need of volunteers for upcoming holiday season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Toys for Tots are looking for volunteers this holiday season to help provide toys for children in need in Centre County.

The four-day event is set to take place in December at the Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center along Innovation Blvd. where volunteers will sort donated toys and food. Four items will be separated by age and gender for each child and placed into a 13-gallon bag that is marked and sealed.

There will be a maximum of 75 volunteers per session. Anyone who wishes to volunteer must provide their contact information in advance and are asked to bring a food item to donate to Centre County Food Pantries. To register, send an email to lemont.pa@toysfortots.org.

Toys for Tots Event Schedule:

• Saturday, Dec. 11:
10 a.m. to noon Youth Groups and Scout Troops – 75 Volunteers MAX.
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – 75 Volunteers MAX (filled).

• Sunday, Dec. 12:
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – 75 Volunteers MAX.

• Monday, Dec. 13:
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – 75 Volunteers MAX if needed.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – 75 Volunteers MAX if needed.

• Tuesday, Dec. 14:
10 a.m. until complete only if needed. – 75 Volunteers MAX
6 p.m. Clean-up and transfer of remaining toys – 75 Volunteers MAX

