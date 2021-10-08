Toys for Tots: Donation, sign up events set for Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders and marines invite the community to fill their vehicles with toys to donate to the Bedford Toys for Tots program.

The donation event will be held in the Everett Walmart Parking on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While at the event, guests can have a visit with Santa Claus as well get a free safety seat check by the Bedford. Pennsylvania State Police.

Additionally, a number of first responder vehicles will be at the event for guests to view while enjoying a snack from the Sno-Oasis food truck!

Donated toys must be new, unwrapped and non-violent for the ages of newborn to 14-years-old. All toys benefit the children of Bedford County.

Along with the donation event, Bedford County Toys for Tots is also accepting applications from families who are financially struggling.

How to apply:

Be a resident of Bedford County, Pa.

Children must be aged 0 to 14

Persons applying must have custody of the children

Proof of current address

Current identification for adults and children IDs can inlcude Benefits Verification Forms, student IDs, etc…

Documents must be original. No copies or pictures.

Where to apply:

Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Everett Free Library from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Saxton Martin General Store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 at the Bedford Library from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Schellsburg Subway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Everett Free Library from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Saxton Martin General Store from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at he Hornet’s Nest from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 at the Bedford Library from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is the last sign up



For more information on the Bedford County Toys for Tots program, visit their Facebook page.