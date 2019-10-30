Toy drive being held at Curwensville Fire & EMS during ‘Home for the Holidays’

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Fire and EMS are holding a special one-day event during “Home for the Holidays” for Toys for Tots of Clearfield County.

On November 9, 2019, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. you can bring your donation to the Rescue Hose & Ladder Fire and EMS in Curwensville to help them stuff the ambulance patient compartment as full as possible.

Last year, Toys for Tots served over 2,000 children within the Clearfield County region and are expecting about the same, or more, this year. With funds and toy supplies being dwindled down, they need the communities help to make this Christmas season an unforgettable one!

Donations will gladly be accepted prior to the start of the event as well.