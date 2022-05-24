CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues to find highly toxic chemicals in Benner Township’s wells two years after they were first discovered.

The chemicals are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, found in firefighting foam and commercial products.

A total of 65 private wells in Benner Township have been sampled since August of 2019, with PFAS appearing as recently as April 18, 2022.

According to a Benner Township PFAS investigation update, homeowners with contamination are receiving bottled water deliveries as an immediate, short-term solution and the DEP will install home treatment systems for residents who do not already have one.

Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem said multiple residents who live near the University Park Airport have asked for more information on the DEP’s investigation.

“There’s a lot of folks that have to filter their well water or find other sources for water at this point,” said Dershem.

The DEP said they will give a brief presentation on their progress at a public hearing on Tuesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Benner Township Municipal Building (1224 Buffalo Run Rd, Bellefonte, PA).

To present comment, you must register:

Call: Megan Lehman, 570-327-3659, before 4:00 p.m. on June 27

E-mail: meglehman@pa.gov

Mail: Megan Lehman, PA Department of Environmental Protection, 208 W. Third Street, Suite 101, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Public comment on the DEP’s response efforts will be open from May 28 through August 26.

To submit comment: