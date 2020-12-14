Townships preparing for heavy winter weather

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As heavy winter weather is in the forecast for Central Pennsylvania this week, respondents are loading salt into trucks and testing their plows.

The State College public works director, Eric Brooks, says this testing is necessary since the plows haven’t been used much in recent years.

“We haven’t had any winter weather, so they’re going back and doing double checks so that we’re ready for anything mother nature can throw at us,” says Brooks.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Brooks says there’s been a decrease in funding allocations statewide.

“Which is used for electricity, street lighting, salt purchases for treating roads in the winter time, anti-skids,” says Brooks.

However, he says salt isn’t an issue for State College, as it’s accumulated from milder winters and the salt buildings are currently full.

Brooks says, it typically takes about 12 hours to clear the roads after snow stops falling and longer to clear parking lots.

“If we get the larger amounts it could be two, three days before these guys get things cleaned up.”

He says they have 12 to 16 plows ready for use with 23 employees.

If you’re looking to use public transportation during winter weather, CATA Bus in State College says there’s seven community routes running with experienced drivers.

“Buses are very safe in regard to snow travel. We do extensive training, typically about six weeks, and part of that is training in certain situations like when there’s winter weather,” says Jackie Sheader, CATA public relations practitioner.

Looking at counties surrounding Centre, the Blair and Bedford emergency management agencies say they’re preparing for potential power outages and testing emergency generators.



