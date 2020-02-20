Township to provide maintenance for abandoned cemetery

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– An ongoing battle over who has to care of an abandoned Clearfield County cemetery has reached a temporary solution.

Last spring, residents in Lawrence Township were concerned that no one was keeping up with Crown Crest Cemetery.

That’s because the former owner of the cemetery is in prison for deceptive business practices, among other charges.

We’re told Lawrence Township will now be responsible for its maintenance for the time being.

The township recently purchased a lawnmower and weedeaters from funds set aside for the cemetery’s upkeep.