Township supervisor investigated for theft

BIGLER TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County township supervisor was under investigation for theft.

Bigler Township chairman Philbert Myers said Supervisor Randy Mick used the township’s funds and took township property for personal use.

Myers said the state ethics commission investigated Mick and found he took tires and misused a township fuel card.

Myers said the case was taken to state police and then passed along to the district attorney.

According to Myers, the township is still waiting on charges to be filed.