STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Council approved increases to fees charged by towing companies for vehicles towed from public property.

The new rates follow a request from two of the three towing companies licensed by the Borough for Public towing: Walk’s Service Center and John Tennis Towing.

PRICE INCREASE BREAKDOWN:

Non-crashes: Increase from $175 to $225

Crash towing: Increase from $300 to $375

Drop fee: Increase from $100 to $150

Storage fees from $45 t $60



The companies cited steep rises in labor and operating costs as reasons for the increase. The updated ordinance will go into effect once signed by Mayor Ezra Nanes.