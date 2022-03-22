STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Council approved increases to fees charged by towing companies for vehicles towed from public property.
The new rates follow a request from two of the three towing companies licensed by the Borough for Public towing: Walk’s Service Center and John Tennis Towing.
Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.
PRICE INCREASE BREAKDOWN:
- Non-crashes: Increase from $175 to $225
- Crash towing: Increase from $300 to $375
- Drop fee: Increase from $100 to $150
- Storage fees from $45 t $60
The companies cited steep rises in labor and operating costs as reasons for the increase. The updated ordinance will go into effect once signed by Mayor Ezra Nanes.