Towers of Light at Flight 93 Memorial to light up Thursday night

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tunnels To Tower Foundation will honor the lives lost at the World Trade Center, The Pentagon, and Flight 93 Thursday night.

The foundation will be illuminating the Towers of Light in Shanksville along the tunnel leading to the Flight 93 Memorial.

While the event is closed to the public, officials say the lights can be seen as far as 50 miles away and they will remain lit until Saturday morning, Sept. 12.

The foundation says they plan to have the display each year moving forward.

As ceremonies are closed to the public due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, WTAJ will be live and bringing you coverage from Shanksville throughout the day.

