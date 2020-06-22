Tournament Bound! Sideline Cancer Team Heading to The Basketball

The Griffith family foundation will once again be represented in the basketball tournament on ESPN in July.

The tournament is a 24 team- single elimination tournament where the winner takes home one million dollars. Team sideline cancer was selected as the 22nd seed this year. The format is different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year there were 64 teams selected with regional play set up in 8 different locations across the country. This year, all games will take place in Columbus, Ohio over a span of 10 days.

Last year, team sideline cancer made it to the third round of the tournament, the Wichita regional final. The Griffith Family Foundation is a local organization raises money and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer research. The tournament begins July 4th on ESPN.