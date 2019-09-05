Tourism round table helps local communities pinpoint development issues

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) — The 5th annual Main Street round table, hosted by Explore Altoona, was held in Tyrone on Thursday.

Folks from Altoona and other Blair County communities talked about ways to solve downtown development issues for visitors and tourists.

The executive director of Explore Altoona, Mark Ickes, said Blair County is becoming an emerging business and travel destination.

“Blair County has excellent community with great stories to tell. Blair County benefits from $358 million in visitor’s spending annually. Our goal is to increase that. There’s been a 29 percent increase in travel spending over the past decade,” he said.

Tyrone is the third Blair County borough where the round table has been held.