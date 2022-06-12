BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Touch-A-Truck event features large trucks and other vehicles all for a learning experience for youth in the area and it took place Saturday afternoon at Lakemont Park.

At Lakemont Park there were emergency vehicles and equipment on hand and it provided an opportunity for the family to have their kids learn more about the vehicles and those who operate them in the region.

“It’s nice to have the kids happy, it makes us know that we’re doing a good job out here,” Lakemont Fire Department Cheif Dave Bard said.

A total of six fire companies showed up for the event, along with numerous other agencies.

Melanie Shildt, the General Manager for Lakemont Park said that having the first responders at the event creates a good chance for the community to get to know more about them.

“We brought in tons of first responders and as you can see Smith Transport is behind me just to give the community an opportunity to come out and learn about heavy equipment and to speak with our local first responders,” she said.

She also explained that the goal of the event is simple, to create community awareness.

“Just community awareness, and to learn about the equipment, and giving the community an opportunity to come out in a safe environment with free entry.”

And for the kids, it’s also a ton of fun for them to get up and close to the equipment.

“The kids we see have been having an absolute blast they’ve been climbing all over and enjoyed learning about the different equipment,” she said.

People who attended today’s event also checked out all that Lakemont Park has to offer including go-karts and mini-golf.