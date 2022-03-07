CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority announced there will be a drive-thru recycling event in April.

On April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 115 21st Street in Clearfield, organizers will accept:

Televisions

Computers/laptops

Printers

Copiers

Scanners

Keyboards/mice

Speakers

Cell phones

Stereos/CD players

VCR/DVD players

Video game consoles

AC units

Dehumidifiers

Gasoline

Diesel

Motor oil Antifreeze

Insecticides

Pesticides

Weedkiller

Oil-based paint

Latex paint

Thinners

Solvents

Degreasers

Pool chemicals

Oven cleaners

Drain cleaners

Toilet cleaners

Tile Cleaners

Bleach

Aerosols

Fluorescent lights

Batteries

The following recycling fees will apply:

Freon containing devices ($0.25/lb)

Non-video display electronics ($0.40/lb)

Televisions and monitors ($0.60/lb)

Waste paint ($0.65/lb)

Universal wastes – bulbs, batteries, etc. ($0.75/lb)

Houshold hazardous waste ($1/lb)

Propane cylinders ($7/each)

Registration for the event is required. To do so, visit nobleenviro.com/e-waste-and-hhw/ and select Clearfield County or by calling 412-567-6566. Spots fill up fast, so they suggest you sign up ASAP.