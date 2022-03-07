CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority announced there will be a drive-thru recycling event in April.
On April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 115 21st Street in Clearfield, organizers will accept:
|Televisions
Computers/laptops
Printers
Copiers
Scanners
Keyboards/mice
Speakers
Cell phones
Stereos/CD players
VCR/DVD players
Video game consoles
AC units
Dehumidifiers
Gasoline
Diesel
Motor oil
|Antifreeze
Insecticides
Pesticides
Weedkiller
Oil-based paint
Latex paint
Thinners
Solvents
Degreasers
Pool chemicals
Oven cleaners
Drain cleaners
Toilet cleaners
Tile Cleaners
Bleach
Aerosols
Fluorescent lights
Batteries
The following recycling fees will apply:
- Freon containing devices ($0.25/lb)
- Non-video display electronics ($0.40/lb)
- Televisions and monitors ($0.60/lb)
- Waste paint ($0.65/lb)
- Universal wastes – bulbs, batteries, etc. ($0.75/lb)
- Houshold hazardous waste ($1/lb)
- Propane cylinders ($7/each)
Registration for the event is required. To do so, visit nobleenviro.com/e-waste-and-hhw/ and select Clearfield County or by calling 412-567-6566. Spots fill up fast, so they suggest you sign up ASAP.