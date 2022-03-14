JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Cambria County announced there will be a community “shred-it” event to safely dispose of household documents.

On Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fox’s Pizza in Richland, you can bring a box of household documents to be safely and securely disposed of. Small boxes will cost $5 and large boxes will cost $10.

Events like these help protect individuals from identity theft.

There will also be free car seat checks, Deterra drug disposal pouches and medication lockboxes.

The event is being held by Cambria County Crime Stoopers, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Drug Coalition and State Representative Frank Burns.