(WTAJ) — Members of law enforcement from Western and Central Pennsylvania kicked off the “Be a Fan Torch Run” for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

The torch run also serves as a run in memory of fallen officers across the state. It starts in Pittsburgh and will end in State College. The run follows Route 22, 764 through Altoona and along Route 220.

The torch will arrive in Altoona on May 11, where officers from the Altoona Police Department will carry the torch on a 6.7-mile stretch across the city.

The Summer Games Opening Ceremony will take place June 2. You can support Special Olympics Pennsylvania online.