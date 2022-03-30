UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Topgolf fans will have the chance to take a swing at Beaver Stadium from June 2-5 as part of its Live Stadium Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 7. A pre-sale for Penn State students will start on April 5. You can purchase a ticket online. Golfers will be able to take a swing from the stands to hit targets on the football field, between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box.

Six players will be assigned to a bay and tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Golf clubs will be provided; outside clubs and golf balls are not allowed.

TOP GOLF PRICES

**Prices are per golfer and parking is included, according to Penn State.

$40 for Penn State student hours*

$80 for non-peak hours*

$90 for peak hours*

$10 for spectator tickets

$185 for Unrivaled Experience Package

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

HOURS

Student Hours: Thursday & Friday 11 a.m.-noon; Saturday – 8:40-9:40 a.m.

Non-Peak Hours: Thursday & Friday 11 a.m. – 4:40 p.m.

Peak Hours: Thursday – 4:50-10:30 p.m.; Friday – 4:50-11:40 p.m.; Saturday – 9:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m. & 8:20-11:40 p.m.; Sunday – 9:50 a.m.-8:10 p.m.