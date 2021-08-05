Top to Bottom Cyclists arrive in Bedford

Bedford County, Pa (WTAJ)- Max Hobhouse and Sophie Traube are on the cycling journey of their lifetimes, traveling from Portland to New York City, all for a good cause. This 4,200-mile cycling road trip to bring awareness and raise money for mental health. The pair arrived in Bedford Thursday after going 100 miles all the way from Indiana, PA.

The money they are raising will go towards James Place, a charity to help prevent men’s suicide based out of the United Kingdom. Then, the funds will also go to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, an advocacy group that supports all things mental health.

“We raise money for charities hoping to support people with various mental health problems,” Hobhouse said. “So we came up with Top to Bottom, and we thought we do something physically a bit crazy in hopes to raise money for some charities and do some great things.”

Hobhouse came up with the idea back in November and mentioned it to Traube later that year. The pair both overcome personal mental health struggles in their past. At first, she thought he was crazy to think he would make the trip himself and offered to join him.

Max and Sophie on bike trip. Courtesy: T2BUSA Instagram

Max and Sophie on bike trip. Courtesy: T2BUSA Instagram

Road Map of their trip Courtesy: T2BUSA Instagram

“When brought it up to me, I was definitely like ‘you’re a bit of an idiot if you think you’re going to do that off on your own,’ Traube said. “Let me support you, so in January, I bought it up to him. Would it be okay if I came as your support? And it just grew from there.”

Hobhouse didn’t officially begin cycling until November 2020, and Traube didn’t start until February of this year. They began their ride on June 12. So far, they have raised over $40,000 for their charities. Both say that having good mental health means taking things one day at a time and finding support from those you admire.

“Having good mental health means knowing and having a real purpose and belonging,” Traube said. “And through that, you can find real meaning and support.”

The duo has about 700 more miles of cycling before they hit their final destination of New York, which is a week worth of cycling. Once they finish their trip, they plan to return to their universities. Donations to their charities can be made on their website.