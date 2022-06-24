SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are investigating a theft of tools and fireworks from a trailer.

The victim reported to the police that a large number of tools were stolen after the lock had been cut from his trailer. The thieves also managed to damage the trailer, according to the police report. The tools stolen and damage to the trailer totaled over over $500.

According to the police report, the theft occurred along Schoolhouse Road. It’s unclear when exactly the theft took place, but the victim believes it occurred sometime between April 1 – June 12.

STOLEN:

Black Masterlock – $15.00

Balck Floorjack – $50.00

Case of fireworks (1 3/4 canister shells) $200.00

Blue ratchet straps – $20.00

Orange ratchet straps – $20.00

The damage to the trailer and door hinge is valued at over $200.00.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerset County police at (814) 445-4104.