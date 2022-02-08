Tools, cash stolen from Somerset County home, police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after they say power tools and cold hard cash were taken from a home this past weekend.

The burglary happened sometime on Feb. 6 when an unknown actor(s) gained entrance to the home on 1st Street in Quemahoning Township. Once inside, $500 in U.S. currency was taken along with various tools, including a circular saw and cordless drill.

The total value of the tools was estimated at around $200.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.