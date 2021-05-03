Over $6k in tools, electronics stolen from Cambria County home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ebensburg are looking for information on a burglary that happened at a Gallitzin Borough home.
According to the report, the theft happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, when an unknown actor(s) broke into the home on Hemlock Street before making off with power tools and electronics.
Items reported stolen:
Misc. Kobalt tools – $5,000
Husqvarna Chainsaw – $690
35-inch Spectrum TV – $250
55-inch Sanyo TV – $429
Sony Blu-Ray plater- $70
Onni Sound Bar – $145
Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP at 814-471-6500.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.