CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a tool chest and PVC piping they say was stolen from a home in Philipsburg Borough.

The items were reportedly taken from the home along North 9th Street and East Pine Street on June 2 at 9 p.m. when an unknown number of individuals entered through an open basement window.

After taking the chest and miscellaneous pipes, the individual(s) left without being seen, according to state police. The items were valued at $10,000.

Anyone with information about the stolen items is asked to contact Rockview PSP at (814) 355-7545.