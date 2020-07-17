Tomorrow is the annual Bikers 4 Barkers motorcycle ride

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attention all motorcycle riders! Saturday is your opportunity to have fun while donating to a good cause.

Roundhouse Harley Davidson’s annual “Bikers 4 Barkers, Cruisin’ 4 Clues” starts tomorrow, July 18 at 9 a.m.

All riders planning to participate must pay $10 for a wristband to get in, and they will have a free entrance to the Roundhouse Rally bands after their ride.

The bike ride will be self-guided this year due to COVID-19, meaning no barriers of firetrucks to guide you. Instead, bikers will have written directions.

Each rider will have 4-5 clues to look for during their ride, and at the end they are eligible to win aprize.

All proceeds go to the Central PA Humane society. To register, go to the Central PA Humane Society’s website.