Tom Wolf signs Sunday hunting bill into law

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has signed the Sunday hunting bill into law, the Pennsylvania Game Commission shared on Facebook Thursday.

Senate Bill 147 will allow hunting on three Sundays during a calendar year. One during archery deer season, one during firearms deer season, and one selected by the Game Commission.

The law goes into effect February 25, with specific dates being announced afterwards, the Game Commission says.

The Game Commission says the bill also makes trespassing while hunting a primary offense and increases penalties.

The law also states that hunters must have written permission from landowners before hunting on private property on any Sunday.