CONFLUENCE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities say a child in Somerset County was flown to a local hospital Thursday after nearly drowning in a swimming pool.

Crews were called to a Confluence Borough home on Jacob Street shortly after 1 pm.

Somerset County EMS Supervisor Brad Lavan says the child was between 2 and 3 years old.

Officials are unsure of how the child got into the pool.

Confluence Volunteer Fire Company, Somerset EMS and State Police all responded to the scene.